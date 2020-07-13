Sushmita Sen has a power tip on healing

Sushmita Sen is one actress you can rely on for giving the best life tips. Well, she is a solid woman inside out and there is no denying that. Sushmita keeps sending love and good vibes to her fans through her social media. This time she has something to say about healing the right way. Sushmita took to Instagram to post a picture that read, “Healing doesn’t mean the damage never existed. It means damage no longer controls our lives.”

She captioned it as, “Be the #pilot Sending everyone healing energies!!! Our universe is full of endless possibilities…knowing that, in itself is the first step to healing!!! I love you guys!!! #heal #duggadugga.”





Well, isn’t that sound advice?