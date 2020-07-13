Stocks jump to highest level since COVID crash

Article content continued

The S,amp;P/TSX composite index was up 131.74 points at 15,845.56.

“It’s remarkable how optimistic investors seem to be,” said John Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management. “The market has been fairly strong as investors look toward a potential recovery.”

European stocks rose with government bond yields. Oil was little changed ahead of an OPEC+ meeting at which the group may announce plans to start tapering historic production cuts.

With global stocks trading near their highest since February, focus now turns to whether the profit outlook will back up bullishness fuelled by central bank and fiscal policy support. Traders have largely shrugged off new coronavirus outbreaks in some parts of the world, with Florida on Sunday posting the biggest one-day rise in cases since the pandemic began in the U.S., reporting 15,300 new infections.

There’s reason for optimism even though earnings are estimated to have contracted by more than 40 per cent in the worst quarter since the financial crisis, as analysts upgrade their forecasts for the rest of the year.

“The backdrop is positive for all sectors of the market,” said Gerry Sparrow, president of Sparrow Capital Management Inc. “The reason for that backdrop is that the recovery has taken hold, so jobs data, consumer credit, home building strength signalled that the economy has shifted in a positive direction.”

