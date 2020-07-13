Statistics Canada analysis suggests inflation took a small hit from lockdowns

Article content continued

People are buying less gasoline, which usually receives a heavier weight in calculating inflation, as its price has plunged and the frequency of car travel has dropped. Canadians are travelling much less, while grocery-buying is up.

Statistics Canada is to report June’s inflation rate next week.

The Bank of Canada said in April that it expected inflation to be close to zero in the second quarter.

Beyond the end of June, the bank was less clear, citing the high level of uncertainty around the course of the pandemic.

The federal government’s economic “snapshot” last week pegged inflation at 0.5 per cent for this year, then rising back to two per cent in 2021.

The reading was based on the average of forecasts from 13 private sector economists.

On Wednesday, the central bank will release its updated outlook. Governor Tiff Macklem has described what’s coming as a “central planning scenario” for the economy and inflation, as well as related risks — such as local, but not national, lockdowns.