Staff at Trump’s Scots hotels warned of job cuts as firm ‘finding Covid-19 crisis difficult’

Donald Trump’s Scots hotel group was at the centre of job fears last night after the firm admitted it was finding the Covid-19 crisis“difficult”.

Employees told the Record they’ve been warned about their future as a union said bosses at the firm – including the US president’s sons – could be held liable for furlough cash if jobs are lost.

Trump Organisation owns the 827-acre Turnberry in Ayrshire and the MacLeod lodge on the Menie Estate, Aberdeenshire.

The 5-star sites employ hundreds of people.

A hotel insider told the Record there had been a threat to jobs – although the Trump Organisation last night refused to discuss how many were affected.







A spokesman for Unite the Union’s hospitality wing claimed any decision to cut staff could “spell trouble” for Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr, in light of the UK government’s furlough scheme.

The brothers run the Trump Organisation after their father gave up the role when he became president.

The union rep said: “Last week, the Treasury reworded the purpose of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to say it is “integral” that its money is ‘used by the employer to continue the employment of employees’.

“This could spell trouble for bosses at Trump Turnberry including Eric and Donald Jr, who may be held liable for the furlough money they have received by the UK taxpayer.







“We would urge the owners of the hotel to think twice before they make such a premature and ill-informed decision which would devastate the livelihoods of so many loyal workers.”

Just last week, Trump Turnberry general manager Ralph Porciani boasted to our sister paper the Ayrshire Post that the resort had almost 160 bookings.

Asked about a redundancy threat, Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International Scotland, described the situation as “highly sensitive”.

She said: “Our valued team members are uttermost in our thoughts and at the heart of all our communication as we navigate our way through this difficult crisis in the weeks and months ahead.”