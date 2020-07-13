South Australia postpones reopening NSW-ACT border

South Australia’s planned border reopening with NSW and ACT has been postponed.

The SA-NSW border was scheduled to open on July 20, but the spiralling cluster outbreak in Sydney has halted those plans.

Premier Steven Marshall described the Crossroads Hotel at Casula in south-west Sydney a “super-spreader event”.

“We know this is going to be very inconvenient,” he said.

South Australia has been one of the least affected states and territories in the country, last registering a case on June 29.

The last reported case before that was May 26.

Mr Marshall said his “primary responsibility” was keeping South Australians safe and healthy.

Today, the Queensland government blacklisted Campbelltown and Liverpool areas in western Sydney as hotspots.