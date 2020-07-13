SoftBank Group explores options for chip designer Arm Holdings: WSJ By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo



() – SoftBank Group Corp (T:) is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The review, on which Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:) is advising, is at an early stage, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/32do0Y9)

The Japanese conglomerate, which had bought the company four years ago for $32 billion, did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours.