Skylar Astin Goes Instagram Official With Jack Osbourne’s Ex-Wife

WENN

Lisa Stelly, who finalized her divorce from the Ozzy Osbourne’s son in 2019, posts a photo of her and the ‘Pitch Perfect’ actor kissing under the stars in the middle of a street.

Actor Skylar Astin has embarked on a new romance with Jack Osbourne‘s ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

The mother-of-three first made the relationship Instagram official on Friday, July 10 as she posted a snap of the couple embracing in the middle of a street, kissing under the stars.

“Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin (sic)?” she cheekily quipped in the caption.

<br />

Stelly separated from Osbourne, the father of her three girls, in 2018 after six years of marriage, and they finalised their divorce in March, 2019.

Meanwhile, Astin is also a divorcee after ending his 2016 union to “Pitch Perfect” co-star Anna Camp last year (19).