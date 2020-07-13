Skylar Astin Goes Instagram Official With Jack Osbourne’s Ex-Wife

Lisa Stelly, who finalized her divorce from the Ozzy Osbourne’s son in 2019, posts a photo of her and the ‘Pitch Perfect’ actor kissing under the stars in the middle of a street.
–
Actor Skylar Astin has embarked on a new romance with Jack Osbourne‘s ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.
The mother-of-three first made the relationship Instagram official on Friday, July 10 as she posted a snap of the couple embracing in the middle of a street, kissing under the stars.
“Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin (sic)?” she cheekily quipped in the caption.
Stelly separated from Osbourne, the father of her three girls, in 2018 after six years of marriage, and they finalised their divorce in March, 2019.
Meanwhile, Astin is also a divorcee after ending his 2016 union to “Pitch Perfect” co-star Anna Camp last year (19).
Next article