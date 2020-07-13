Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month vote for June | Football News



















2:07



Watch the nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month vote for June here

Watch the nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month vote for June here

Watch the June entries for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite at the bottom of the page…

Marcus Tavernier – Stoke City v MIDDLESBROUGH – June 27

Talk about instant impact. Tavernier had just come on the pitch when he chased a through ball, spun back inside, drove into space and whipped his low shot into the bottom corner.

Cyrus Christie – Queens Park Rangers v FULHAM – June 30

With just five goals in 285 prior league games, Christie hardly rated as a threat when he stepped into the Fulham attack. The sweetness of a low 25-yard drive suggests otherwise.

Harry Cornick – Leeds United v LUTON TOWN – June 30

The lone Luton attacker as he chased onto a pass, Cornick was happy to go solo, squaring up a defender before opening up his stance to curl a delightful shot into the far top corner.