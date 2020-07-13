Shy Glizzy Slams Lil Uzi Vert For Charging Him For A Feature

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Rapper Shy Glizzy took to Instagram Stories to call out Lil Uzi Vert for charging him for a feature on a song that has already been released.

“I don’t even do no internet sh*t…But since you seem not to see my msg. N*gga f*ck you @liluzivert,” Glizzy wrote in the first of several posts.

“Got Roc Nation reaching out talkn bout a check after the song already out and I spoke to your lil ass directly. That’s some sucka ass sh*t. Then you can’t even hit me back and tell me yourself. N*ggaz be weird as sh*t. I ain’t never paid for a verse in my life boy.”

