Shaheen Bhatt to take legal action against those threatening her sister Alia Bhatt on social media

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sparked off a series of controversies in Bollywood. While the nepotism debate always existed, it seems like it has caught even more fire in the last month. Apart from this, people are openly pointing out culprits for the late actor’s demise and it doesn’t end there.

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt took to social media and revealed that her sister has been receiving threats for rape and vile abuses on social media. Shaheen shared a series of screenshots coming from Alia’s social media account of messages that the actress had received. She captioned the post, “Does this surprise you? Why? It does not surprise me.”

Take a look at the post below.

She later also issued a statement on the same saying she will take legal action against such users in the future.

Shaheen also revealed that she debated a lot on whether or not to put this out on social media but decided to go ahead at the end since she wanted social media to be a safe space for women.