Russia charges ex-journalist Ivan Safronov with treason

© . Policemen detain a woman during a picket in support of former journalist Ivan Safronov in Moscow
2/5
MOSCOW () – Russian law enforcement charged prominent former journalist Ivan Safronov with treason on Monday, TASS news agency cited his lawyer as saying, accusations that have sent a chill through Russia’s media landscape.
The former newspaper reporter who had worked at Russia’s space agency since May faces up to 20 years in jail if found guilty after he was arrested last week and accused of passing military secrets to the Czech Republic, a charge he denies.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.