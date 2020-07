After a four-month hiatus, the 2019-20 NHL season is set to resume for some summer hockey. There will be 24 teams in the playoffs, two hub cities and a lot of uncertainty, but we are still hopeful to see the Stanley Cup awarded this season with the return to play on Aug. 1. To help get you ready, let us take a look back at some of the top storylines from the 2019-20 NHL season.