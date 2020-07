Ahead of the July 4 holiday, Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo opted-out of featuring in the 22-team format to crown a 2019-20 NBA champion.

It appears the 28-year-old is having second thoughts.

On Monday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted that there is “growing belief” Oladipo will play, and that the guard has been an active participant in five-on-five scrimmages: