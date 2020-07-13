Redskins name change: Dan Snyder decides to rebrand Washington’s NFL team after pressure

Washington’s NFL team has decided to drop the name Redskins, widely seen as offensive to Native Americans.

Washington announced the move in a statement released on Monday following a review that began on July 3.

The team will also be dropping their logo, with majority owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera working on a new name and design approach for the franchise.

“On July 3, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name,” the statement read. “That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.

“Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

The franchise began life as the Boston Braves in 1932 but adopted the name Redskins a year later, retaining it for the move to Washington in 1937.

Snyder has long been unmoved in the face of sustained public pressure to change the name. However, the team announced the review after widespread protests following the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May, with the franchise receiving calls from key sponsors urging it to reconsider.

FedEx, which holds the sponsorship rights to Washington’s stadium, informed the franchise on July 2 that it would ask for the company’s name to be removed from the facility at the end of the 2020 season if the name Redskins was not retired.

Additionally, Nike ceased sales of Washington’s official apparel while Walmart, Target and Amazon said they would pull the team’s merchandise from their online stores.

Washington may not be the only major American sports franchise to change name this year. MLB’s Cleveland Indians announced a review of their team name this month, though the Atlanta Braves are not set to do likewise.