Rapper Lil Marlo (Lil Baby’s Best Friend) Shot 100 Times & Killed In Atlanta! (Vid)

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Lil Marlo was shot and killed last night in Atlanta, MTO News has learned. Lil Marlo was a popular rapper in his own right and was also Lil Baby’s best friend.

The 27-year-old hip-hop artist was found dead inside his car by police. The car reportedly was hit with more than 100 bullets.

