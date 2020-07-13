Rapper Lil Marlo (Lil Baby’s Best Friend) Shot 100 Times & Killed In Atlanta! (Vid)

Rapper Lil Marlo was shot and killed last night in Atlanta, MTO News has learned. Lil Marlo was a popular rapper in his own right and was also Lil Baby’s best friend.

The 27-year-old hip-hop artist was found dead inside his car by police. The car reportedly was hit with more than 100 bullets.

Here’s a video of the incident:

Lil Marlo is a rapper from Atlanta, Georgia signed to the Quality Control record label. He grew up in the Bowen Home projects around the 9th ward in western Atlanta with his best friend, popular rapper Lil Baby.

He was signed to Quality Control in late 2017 and released his first mixtape called The Wire. He’s been releasing music videos through his YouTube channel Marlo PFK and has been performing at clubs all around the United States with his PFK Crew.

Marlo was a father to his two sons and a daughter who, unfortunately, died.

Marlo’s eldest child, his daughter Kimora, who would have been 9 years old in 2020, passed away in 2017. Kimora and her daddy are reunited today in paradise.