RAF fighter jets scrambled to Ryanair flight after note claiming bomb was on board found in toilet

RAF fighter jets were scrambled when a flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a note saying there was on board was found in the toilet.

The Ryanair aircraft touched down at Stansted Airport on its way from Krakow, Poland, to Dublin after the pilot made a distress call.

It came after a message was discovered claiming there was explosives on flight FR1902.

The plane was then given a military escort by two Eurofighter typhoons and the passengers taken off and put on a different aircraft, according to The Mirror.







Speaking to our sister title, the airline said: “A Ryanair flight from Krakow to Dublin this evening discovered a note in one of the toilets claiming that there were explosives on board.

“The captain followed procedure by alerting the UK authorities and diverted to the nearest airport (Stansted) where the plane landed normally, but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

“The aircraft and passengers are being checked by the UK police who will decide when they may travel onwards to Dublin on a spare aircraft.

“Passengers in Dublin waiting to depart to Krakow are being transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.

“Ryanair apologises sincerely for the delay and inconvenience caused to those affected by this diversion”.

Eyewitnesses said the flight was surrounded by armed police after touching down.

One said: “Airport is covered with armed police and also around the aircraft lots and lots of fire engines and ambulances.”

The Boeing 737 declared an emergency and was intercepted and escorted to the Essex Airport by two RAF Eurofighter typhoons.

The plane began descending over the UK at around 6.30pm this evening after declaring the emergency over the North Sea.

Essex Police have said: "A flight from Krakow to Dublin was diverted to Stansted Airport at around 6.40pm on Monday, July 13 due to reports of a security alert.







“The plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries.

“We’ll bring you more information when we can.”

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport confirmed the incident to reporters and said police were on scene dealing it.

She said passengers onboard were safe.

The RAF fighter jets can fly at speeds up to 500mph.