Prix Rothschild next target for Watch Me | Racing News

Watch Me will bid to double her Group One tally in next month’s Prix Rothschild following her successful return to action at Deauville.

The daughter of Olympic Glory claimed top-level honours in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer, before running with credit in both the Prix Jacques le Marois and the Prix de l’Opera.

Making her first appearance since the latter of those efforts last October, Watch Me was a hot favourite for the Listed Qatar Prix de la Calonne on Sunday – and bounded clear to suggest she has lost none of her ability during the winter.

Trainer Francis-Henri Graffard said: “I was very happy with her performance. I thought she had trained on well from three to four, she was training well and was happy to be back at the races – it was the perfect comeback.

“The plan is to go for the Prix Rothschild – a Group One over a mile for fillies only.

“There are plenty of opportunities for her in France this year, so I think we will probably keep her at home.”

Graffard was also pleased with the performance of Wooded in the feature event on Sunday’s Deauville card – the Group One Prix Jean Prat.

The three-year-old was considered a major contender for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month, but was ruled out in the days leading up to the race due to a combination of logistical problems related to the coronavirus pandemic and rain-softened ground.

As a result, Wooded returned to seven furlongs and finished an honourable fourth behind Charlie Appleby’s stable star Pinatubo.

“Wooded is a six-furlong horse, so I thought it was a very good run,” the trainer added.

“He travelled through the race very well, but just got a bit tired in the final furlong.

“He is much better over six furlongs, which is why I was disappointed to miss Royal Ascot.

“I’m not sure where he will run next.”