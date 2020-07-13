Princess Love Trolled for Reportedly Filing to Dismiss Divorce From Ray J

WENN/Winston Burris

According to reports, the 35-year-old fashion designer filed a request to dismiss her divorce from her rapper husband on July 8 and several days later the court signed off her request.

–

It looks like Princess Love has decided to save her marriage to Ray J. The 35-year-old fashion designer previously filed for divorce from her rapper husband in Los Angeles Superior Court following a heated argument over him leaving her and their daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas. However, a new report has suggested that she has requested to dismiss her divorce filing.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Princess filed the paper on July 8 and several days later the court signed off her request. The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star didn’t state any reason regarding her change of heart, but the dismissal means the couple will remain married until one of them files a new paper in the future.

Even though this is surely a happy ending for the couple, many feel otherwise. “Girl make up your mind,” one person clearly criticized Princess’ decision. Meanwhile, another couldn’t hide his/her disappointment, “Oh my Gosh. I had so much faith in her.” An individual said, “At this point Clearly she the problem don’t @ me.”

Not a few were convinced that their drama was just a publicity stunt, while someone accused her of being “confused.” One person commented, “Wearing her clown outfit as she usually does,” while another echoed, “HEY PRINCESS I SEE U GOT YO CLOWN OUTFIT ON LIKE U ALWAYS DO.”

Back in May, Princess Love filed for divorce from Ray J after four years of marriage. A rep for the couple said at the time, “It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation.”

Princess and Ray share two children together, Melody Love and Epik Ray Norwood.