Princess Love Reportedly Files To Dismiss Divorce From Ray J

Could there be some rekindling going on? A judge has granted Princess Love’s request to dismiss her divorce case against Ray J, effectively calling off the proceeding, according to The Blast.

Princess Love filed for divorce back in May after four years of marriage to Ray. No reason was given as to why Princess changed her mind, but the dismissal means the couple will remain married unless one of them files a new case in the future.

Ray J and Princess were living separately this past year after she accused him of abandoning her in Las Vegas while she was eight months pregnant with their second child.

The Blast reports that the couple may be back living together again and giving their relationship another chance.

It seems like up until this point, the couple was focusing on co-parenting.

“I’m back with the kids right now so I’m just really excited about my daughter’s birthday coming up this weekend,” Ray J said during a virtual press conference. He continued, “Over these past few months, though, I’ve been at the studio locked in. I was at the studio right around when everything got locked down. Before I came home, I had to quarantine for 14 days.”

He praised Princess Love for her parenting skills as well. “My wife has been supermom, and she wasn’t having that so she just wanted to make sure that I was good. We’re taking it one day at a time.”

The couple has two children together, Melody Love and Epik Ray. Their relationship hit a rough patch that led up to the birth of Epik.

We’re hoping these two do what’s best and healthiest for their family!

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

