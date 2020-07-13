Premier League: One positive case in 13th round of coronavirus testing | Football News





There was one positive return in the Premier League’s 13th round of testing

The Premier League has confirmed one person tested positive in the latest round of coronavirus testing.

There were 2,071 tests carried out between Monday 6 July and Sunday 12 July in the league’s 13th round of mass testing.

The latest results mean that there have now been 20 positive outcomes of 18,351 tests overall, a total of 0.11 per cent.

Clubs will continue to test players and staff twice a week for the remainder of the season, with the Premier League announcing the collated results every Monday.

There have now been 20 positive outcomes of 18,351 tests overall

The Premier League restarted on June 17 after a delay of over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matches continue this week, with the season due to conclude on July 26.

Liverpool have already been crowned champions and Norwich relegated, but the race for Champions League qualification was reignited on Monday as Manchester City’s European ban was overturned, leaving Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United to fight for the two remaining spots.

At the bottom of the table, West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all recorded wins over the weekend, meaning just four points still covers 16th-19th with three games remaining.