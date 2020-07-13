Pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea Dead At 24

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

The YouTube community is in mourning after it was announced that YouTuber Nicole Thea had died — she was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Her family released a statement via her Instagram account:

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” the statement began.

