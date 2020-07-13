Pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea Dead At 24

The YouTube community is in mourning after it was announced that YouTuber Nicole Thea had died — she was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Her family released a statement via her Instagram account:

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” the statement began.

“Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened,” the statement continues.

“Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx”

The cause of death is yet to be made public.