Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album Lands Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Pop Smoke‘s label pays tribute to the slain rapper with a posthumous album titled “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” which successfully debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The set earns 251,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 9, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Off the number, 190,000 are in the form of SEA units (268.44 million streams). Meanwhile, 59,000 are in album sales with 3,000 in being TEA units. The album, which was released on July 3 via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records, marks Pop’s first studio album, following a pair of mixtapes: “Meet the Woo, V.1” and “Meet the Woo, V.2”. The latter peaked at No. 7 on the Feb. 22-dated chart.

“Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” also serves as the first posthumous No. 1 album since XXXTentacion‘s “Skins” which opened atop the chart dated December 22, 2018. Additionally, Pop’s new album is the fourth largest streaming week of 2020. The first biggest debut week is still held by Lil Uzi Vert‘s “Eternal Atake” (400.42 million streams) which is followed by the second week of “Eternal Atake” (348.72 million streams) and the debut frame of Drake‘s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” (269.10 million streams).

Back to the Billboard 200 chart, “Hamilton: An American Musical” occupies No. 2 with 102,000 equivalent album units, thanks to the July 3 Disney+ streaming premiere of the filmed version of the Broadway stage show. Meanwhile, Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” slips from No. 1 to No. 3 with 62,000 equivalent album units. As for DaBaby‘s former No. 1 “Blame It On Baby”, it falls from No. 3 to No. 4 with 36,000 units.

Also decreasing this week is Post Malone‘s “Hollywood’s Bleeding”, which shifts down from No. 4 to No. 5 with just under 36,000 units. The Weeknd‘s “After Hours” dips one spot from No. 5 to No. 6 after earning a little more than 29,000 equivalent album units with Harry Styles‘ former leader “Fine Line” following at No. 7 with 29,000 units.

Rounding out the chart are Polo G‘s “The Goat”, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake” and Lil Durk‘s “Just Cause Y’all Waited 2”. “The Goat” is at No. 8 with 28,000 units, while “Eternal Atake” descends from No. 8 to No. 9 with 27,000 equivalent album units. As for “Just Cause Y’All Waited 2”, it closes the top 10 with 27,000 units, backtracking from No. 2 to No. 10.

