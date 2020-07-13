Pompeo spoke with Russia’s Lavrov about Afghanistan

© . U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a news briefing at the State Department in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, the U.S. State Department said, following media reports Russia offered money to militants to kill Americans in Afghanistan.
Pompeo also raised the issue of election security, the department said in a statement.
