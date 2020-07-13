Polkadot to Run Final DOT Redenomination Vote with Real DOT Tokens By Cointelegraph

Polkadot to Run Final DOT Redenomination Vote with Real DOT Tokens
Blockchain interoperability protocol Polkadot is planning to run another vote in regard to the denomination of its native token, DOT.
Following a similar vote conducted on Polkadot’s “wild cousin” network, Kusama, in May 2020, the creator of Polkadot project, Web3 Foundation, decided to reconduct the vote on Polkadot with real DOT tokens.
