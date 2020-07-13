PGA Tour announces no fans will attend tournaments this season

The remainder of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season will finish without fans attending tournaments due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

The Tour announced the news on Monday via an official statement.

Per ESPN’s Bob Harig, the next competition that could possibly host spectators is the Safeway Open held in Napa, California from Sept. 10-13. That tournament hadn’t yet made a final decision as of Monday.

Both the Jack Nicklaus Memorial Tournament held at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio from July 16-19 and the PGA Championship at San Francisco’s Harding Park from Aug. 6-9 intended to welcome customers before coronavirus cases spiked throughout portions of the United States in the summer.

Both the Ivy League and Patriot League have canceled all fall sports due to the uncontrolled virus outbreak. UFC returned in May with closed-door cards held in Florida and Las Vegas. Major League Soccer, the National Women’s Soccer League, the NBA, and NHL all adopted “bubble” formats for return-to-play scenarios.

It’s believed MLB clubs won’t allow fans at in-market ballparks when the season begins on July 23.