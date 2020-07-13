Pfizer Stock Rises 3% By .com

© . Pfizer Stock Rises 3%
.com – Pfizer (NYSE:) Stock rose by 3.12% to trade at $34.88 by 09:46 (13:46 GMT) on Monday on the NYSE exchange.
The volume of Pfizer shares traded since the start of the session was 6.93M. Pfizer has traded in a range of $34.52 to $34.90 on the day.
The stock has traded at $34.9500 at its highest and $33.1100 at its lowest during the past seven days.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.