Pete Carroll: NFL should consider delaying training camp if needed

As training camp approaches, players are increasingly speaking out against the NFL’s lack of transparency regarding its plans to keep players and personnel safe in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the situation and said that the league may need to consider delaying training camp.

“Well, what a challenging time,” Carroll said. “We are all in, and we are going through it. …This is a major undertaking that we are preparing for. Camp is just around the corner, with the start time it appears to be that we are heading towards. There’s such a tremendous amount of uncertainty. “What we are finding is, the whole idea is to protect our people. How can we protect our players, their families, our coaches and their families, all of the people that support as we go through the process of unveiling a football season? There is so much that goes into it. And the thing that I am feeling is, right now, we would like all the information that we can get. We want to be as smart as we can as we make these choices and decisions as we move forward. “And if we need more time to get it done, I hope that we’ll take it. If we need to postpone the start of camp coming up…and we could use that to our advantage, I think we should do it.”

Training camp is currently slated to begin on July 28, but that date seems increasingly unrealistic unless the NFL can assure its players that it will be safe for them to participate.