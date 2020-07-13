Penguins sit players after exposure to coronavirus

As NHL clubs opened training camps to prepare for the 24-team model to crown a 2019-20 Stanley Cup champion amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that players are currently sidelined after they were exposed to somebody who tested positive for COVID-19.

The club confirmed the news on Monday via an official statement:

The team learned of the possible secondary exposure on Sunday, July 12. The decision to isolate this group of players was made out of an abundance of caution in an effort to avoid exposure to anyone else within the organization. The players will not participate until they are deemed safe in accordance with NHL protocol and further test results.

As ESPN’s Emily Kaplan wrote, the NHL and NHL Players’ Association agreed that the identities of players who test positive will remain confidential. Players are tested every other day during training camp.

The Penguins are scheduled to travel to the temporary hub site in Toronto on July 26. Pucks drop on Aug. 1.

Edmonton will serve as the bubble site for Western Conference teams.