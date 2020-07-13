palace letters release to show what Queen knew about gough whitlam dismissal

Until now the 211 letters have been held from the public by the National Archives of Australia in Canberra, which refused to release them because they were deemed as private documents.

But in May the HIgh Court ruled the correspondence between Queen Elizabeth and Kerr were the property of the Commonwealth.

Gough Whitlam speaks to reporters following his dismissal by then-Governor-General John Kerr. (Getty)

Professor Jenny Hocking who brought the successful High Court action said keeping the letters secret only fuels public distrust.

The events of 1975 marked the only an Australian prime minister has been dismissed by the monarch.

“This will be an important moment because the Governor-General acts on behalf of the Queen in Australia and if the palace was advising on the dismissal of an Australian Prime Minister, that will be a big deal,” he told Today.

“The whole idea of a Governor-General is that he acts in concert with his Prime Minister. He should be talking to his prime minister. He doesn’t act alone.”

The release of the letters will show exactly what the Queen knew about the Whitlam government dismissal in 1975, say experts. (Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Uhlmann said the letters may show the Queen knew more about the greatest constitutional crisis in Australian history than she previously alluded to.

“It will shed a lot of light in Australian history and it may well be a little black mark in the Queen’s notebook.”

The 1975 Australian constitutional crisis culminated on November 11 1975 with the dismissal from office of Whitlam of the Australian Labor Party, by Kerr.