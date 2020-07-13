Packers’ Aaron Rodgers voices his uncertainty about NFL season

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sees a lot of obstacles in front of the NFL and the players before there can be a real thought to playing pro football in 2020.

“Are we going to have a season?” Rodgers said Sunday when asked what’s at the top of his mind about the league (per Pro Football Talk). “I think there’s a lot of things yet to be figured out. We’re hopeful, we’re hopeful that it’s with fans and we can get all the testing procedures down the way the want it for the utmost amount of safety. But I think we’re kind wating for the league and the [NFL Players Association] to figure some things out.”

MORE: Packers veteran says Jordan Love pick caught him off guard

Rodgers spoke at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe, where he finished 16th.

As PFT pointed out, Rodgers is a players association representative, which gives him insight into the labor issues that are still to be resolved before training camps can begin. The league and the NFL Players Association are scheduled to meet Monday.

Camps are scheduled to begin in late July, but there are still questions about COVID-19 testing, the size of camp rosters and the length of the exhibition schedule, among other things.