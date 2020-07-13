Overnight Beauty Products You Can (And Should) Sleep In

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to getting your beauty rest, we’re not going to argue with you, there’s no such thing as too much. And you can even up your sleep game by adding some overnight beauty products into the mix.

All of the below from Sunday Riley, Korres and more are super-charged formulas that work better the longer you wear ’em. From lip plumping masks to sleeping face oils, these are the beauty products you can (and really should) sleep in! So cozy up and get to bed early.