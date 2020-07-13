OPPO’s next flagship phone might support insane 125W charging speeds

OPPO’s sister brand had showcased its 120W fast charging solution in June last year.

What you need to know

OPPO will unveil its 125W fast charging solution on July 15.

BBK-owned Realme is also expected to announce a similar fast charging solution soon.

The first smartphones with support for 100W+ fast charging solutions are likely to be launched by the end of this quarter.

OPPO introduced its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging tech in September last year, capable of charging a 4,000mAh battery in just 30 minutes. Now, the company has started teasing its next-gen fast charging solution, which will deliver insane 125W charging speeds. While OPPO hasn’t revealed any details yet, it has confirmed that it will formally launch its 125W fast charging tech on July 15.

If you don’t like waiting to charge, the wait is almost over. 👀 #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/Uq54uJEphQ — OPPO (@oppo) July 13, 2020

Since OPPO has managed to nearly double charging speeds with its new solution, the SuperVOOC 2.0 successor will likely be capable of charging a phone with a 4,000mAh battery in less than 15 minutes. While OPPO’s next-gen fast charging tech won’t be detailed until Wednesday, Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand officially announced its 120W charging tech today. The brand says its 120W FlashCharge solution can charge a 4,000mAh dual-cell battery in just 15 minutes.

As per Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, iQOO will be launching its first phone with 120W FlashCharge technology next month. While no other details are currently available, the phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

Realme, which started off as an OPPO sub-brand in 2018, is also said to be working on a 125W fast charging solution, called “UltraDart.” The company is expected to officially announce its 125W UltraDart fast charging tech later this month.

