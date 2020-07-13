oneplus 8: OnePlus 8 5G phone with Snapdragon 865 to go on sale at 12pm today via Amazon – Latest News

OnePlus 8 5G phone is set to go on another flash sale today. The smartphone will be available on online platformAmazon along with the company’s official website at 12pm. Those interested in buying may head to either of the websites to grab a unit of the device.

OnePlus 8 is a 5G phone that comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with XX5 dual-mode 5G. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10 operating system and comes with a starting price of Rs 41,999 (6GB+128GB). Other variants pack 8GB and 12GB of RAM, priced at Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.



In today’s sale, Reliance Jio users can avail benefits worth Rs 6,000 on purchase of OnePlus 8 5G. There is an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 on transactions done using Amazon Pay account. Easy purchase option include no-cost EMI for 9 months. Additionally, buyers will get six-months extended warranty and free 50GB cloud storage under OnePlus Red cable club.

OnePlus 8 5G: Specs

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. As stated above, the phone has three RAM models- 6GB, 8GB and 12GB paired with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage. OnePlus 8 5G comes in three colour options- Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.

For imaging duties, OnePlus 8 boasts of a triple camera system on the rear side. The setup comprises a 48MP primary lens paired with 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP third sensor. On the front, the handset has a 16MP camera for selfies. OnePlus 8 is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.