Oladipo reconsidering decision not to play in Orlando

Don’t count out Victor Oladipo from playing again this season after all.

Early this month, Oladipo said he wouldn’t play at the Orlando campus. Now, the Pacers star guard is having second thoughts, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. After a couple of strong team practices in Orlando, Oladipo might decide to suit up.

Oladipo has participated fully in those practices, Eric Woodyard of ESPN tweets. “He’s been going hard,” coach Nate McMillan said. The practices have included 5-on-5 scrimmages with Oladipo on the court, Charania adds (Twitter link).

Concerns over reinjuring his quad during the resumption led to the decision to sit out. As ESPN’s Bobby Marks notes in a tweet, Oladipo won’t be paid simply for participating in practices. Only players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have a season-ending injury can get paid during the resumption while sitting out.

Oladipo stands to lose approximately $2.7 million if he doesn’t play. He has a $21 million salary this season as well as next season before he becomes a free agent.

Oladipo, who suffered a torn quad tendon during the 2018-19 season, missed approximately a full calendar year, making his return for the Pacers on Jan. 29. He averaged 13.8 PPG before the stoppage of play, including a season-high 27 points during Indiana’s last game.