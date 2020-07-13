Offset Warns People Mocking Will Smith Over Jada Pinkett and August Alsina’s Affair Drama

WENN

Unlike 50 Cent and Boosie Badazz who laugh at the ‘Aladdin’ star, the Migos member defends the actor and reminds the internet trolls of Will’s potential revenge.

Offset is taking Will Smith‘s side amid the family drama involving his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her former side dude August Alsina. Joining a number of celebrities who have weighed in on the actress’ confession that she had an affair with the much-younger singer, the Migos star chose to defend Will against the Internet trolls who have been mocking the actor.

The “Ric Flair Drip” hitmaker took to Instagram Stories to remind people of the former “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star’s capability to destroy them should he want to. “Lol [everybody] on Will Smith not knowing he can hit all y’all hoes (No Cap),” he wrote, adding, “Don’t shoot the messenger.”

Interestingly, Offset himself has been involved in affair scandal, with him being accused of cheating on his wife Cardi B with another woman when she was pregnant with their first child together. In late 2018, the Georgia-born star and the Brooklyn raptress briefly split after his other episode of infidelity, but they reconciled in early 2019 and have since remained strong.

Meanwhile, Jada came clean about her relationship with August in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” which debuted on Friday, July 10. She admitted, “I got into a different kind of entanglement [with August],” when she and Will went through a difficult time and decided to separate as they thought their marriage was over.

Her rep initially denied it when August revealed earlier this month that they had a special relationship with Will’s consent. The “Gotham” alum said she originally didn’t want to talk about it because it’s a “private journey” and “nobody’s business.”

On August’s claim that Will gave his blessing, she tried to explain what really happened, “August was probably trying to communicate, because I could see how he would perceive it as permission as we were separated amicably. He also wanted to make it clear he’s not a home wrecker. Which he’s not.”

Responding to her confession, 50 Cent and Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) mocked Will with a meme that featured his downcast expression on the show. Meanwhile, Meek Mill praised Jada for coming clean about her relationship with August.