NSW Government to hit pubs with harsher restrictions as COVID-19 cases linked to Sydney pub rise; New cases in public housing towers with 177 new cases in Victoria; Concerns over aged care cluster

Victoria recorded 177 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as Premier Daniel Andrews warned people not to be complacent after a drop in the rate of infection on previous days.

Among the new cases, 25 were connected to contained outbreaks, 151 were under investigation, and one infection was from hotel quarantine.

Of particular concern is the outbreak at an aged care facility in Melbourne’s north-west.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said 26 virus cases were linked to the Menarock Life Essendon aged care facility in Essendon.

“There’s a big outbreak, a number of staff and residents have been infected in that outbreak,” Professor Sutton said.

“That’s been intensively managed, including transfer of some residents to acute care.”

There were also six cases linked to LaManna supermarket in Essendon, 12 infections linked to Somerville Retail Services, 13 cases linked to Glendale aged care facility in Werribee, two cases linked to Japara Central Park Aged Care Home in Windsor and eight cases linked to Cenvic Construction Riverina Apartments in Footscray.