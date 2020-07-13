NRL news, Panthers debutant Charlie Staines stood down after ‘naive’ COVID-19 biosecurity breach

Penrith Panthers gun Charlie Staines has been stood down from playing duties after breaching the NRL’s biosecurity protocols following his historic four-try debut for the club on Saturday afternoon.

Following Saturday night’s game against Cronulla, the 19-year-old hosted ten visitors at his place of residence. The visitors included his parents, his sister, the parents of his partner and four friends.

Under current NRL biosecurity protocols, players can host up to ten visitors at their place of residence each day, however those visitors must attend in groups of no more than five.

In the early hours of Sunday morning following the gathering, Staines suffered a recurrence of lockjaw, a condition he is familiar with and last suffered during pre-season.

At approximately 2.30am on Sunday, Staines attended the emergency department at Nepean Hospital for treatment before being released some time later.

Panthers staff were first informed of the hospital visit on Sunday. The club later learned of the number of visitors that had attended Staines’ place of residence.

Penrith have notified the NRL over the breaches and Staines has been stood down from all duties pending the processes of the biosecurity protocols.

“Charlie has been extremely naive on this occasion and inadvertently breached the protocols that are in place to protect the game,” Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher said in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

“His misunderstanding of the specifics of the guidelines can not be overlooked, nor can his failure to contact the club before seeking medical treatment for his jaw condition.

“The club and Charlie will now work closely with the NRL to ensure all necessary steps are taken to rectify the situation.”