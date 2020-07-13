NRL news, New Zealand Warriors reportedly ask veteran Adam Blair to retire

The Warriors have reportedly asked NRL veteran Adam Blair to retire or leave at season’s end as the New Zealand franchise sets about a club cleanout following the sacking of coach Stephen Kearney.

Sydney Morning Herald reporter Michael Chammas reports that the club has asked Blair to join fellow teammates Blake Green and Gerard Beale in an exodus of players managed by controversial figure Isaac Moses set to leave the club.

It is understood Blair has an option in his favour for the 2021 season but that the Warriors have kindly informed the prop that his services will no longer be needed at the club.

“The Warriors have had a friendly conversation with Adam Blair,” Chammas told Nine’s 100% Footy.

Adam Blair of the Warriors. (Getty)

“He has an option in his favour next year, but I think the club would be quite receptive to any decision by Adam Blair to retire at the end of the season or move on.

“Obviously being a stalwart of the game, played for many years, but I think the Warriors feel its time to move in a different direction, and they wouldn’t be disappointed if Adam Blair decided to hang up the boots.

“I think there is a common denominator as well, but the coach and the players mentioned are all managed by the same person…they’ve all been given the tap on the shoulder.”

Player manager Moses is a controversial figure in the rugby league world, having drawn criticism over his player management style from NRL analyst Phil Gould and current Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart in recent weeks, following the league’s investigation into him.

Moses has appealed the NRL’s decision to have him de-registered, alleging he convinced former client and rugby league player Tim Mannah to provide false evidence to mislead the competition’s Integrity Unit.