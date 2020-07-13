NRL could be forced to relocate to Queensland amid fresh restrictions

The NRL is seeking clarity over the game’s position relating to the latest COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Queensland government, reports Nine News reporter Danny Weidler.

From midday today, anyone who has been in the Liverpool and Campbelltown local government areas in the past 14 days will not be able to enter Queensland.

According to Weidler, the NRL will meet with its bio-security expert today to chart a path forward. There is “a plan in the background” to relocate teams to Queensland, he reports.

The NRL needs to determine whether or not they will be eligible for travel exemptions and will seek assurances from the authorities.

More to come …