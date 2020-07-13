Norway’s KLP drops investment ban on Brazil’s Petrobras as governance improves By

© . FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil’s state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro



BRASILIA () – Brazil’s Petrobras said on Monday it is again eligible to receive investments from Norway’s largest pension fund, KLP, which had blocked investments in the state-owned oil firm following revelations of a sprawling corruption scheme.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (SA:), as Petrobras is formally known, said considerable improvement in its governance following the so-called Operation Car Wash corruption probe led KLP to declare Petrobras as eligible for investment.

KLP did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Operation Car Wash uncovered Brazil’s largest-ever corruption scheme in which hundreds of politicians and businesspeople were implicated in exchanging bribes for public contracts with Petrobras.

In a 2016 statement announcing its exclusion of Petrobras from its portfolios, KLP said it had 33.74 million NOK ($3.57 million) invested in Petrobras shortly before the decision was made.