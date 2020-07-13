NFL’s Kyle Queiro Apologizes For Dissing Jill Scott

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

NFL star Kyle Queiro has issued an apology after Twitter mercilessly dragged him for days after he questioned why folks were attracted to singer Jill Scott.

“People are attracted to JILL SCOTT!?” Queiro wrote in a since-deleted post. “And by no means is she ugly, but ya’ll really sexually aroused by her?”

