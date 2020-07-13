NFL players join Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez in Mets ownership bid

The superstar pairing of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have received help from some NFL personalities as they attempt to purchase the New York Mets.

On Monday, ESPN’s Vaughn McClure reported that current Kansas City Chiefs tight end and reigning Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, and former running back DeMarco Murray joined a group of investors that includes A-Rod and J-Lo hoping to buy the Mets from COO Jeff Wilpon.

As previously reported, it’s expected that a winning bid will also include television network and Mets cable home SNY in the transaction.

McClure added that former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle and future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas is among investors belonging to the group, as are NBA players Bradley Beal and Mason Plumlee.

Kelce spoke with McClure about his excitement over potentially owning an MLB club in the largest sports market in the country: