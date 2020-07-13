New animated ‘Star Wars’ series will debut on Disney+ in 2021 By

© . A Star Wars popcorn box is seen during the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” movie opening night fan event in New York City
LOS ANGELES () – A new animated “Star Wars” series will debut on Walt Disney (NYSE:) Co’s Disney+ streaming service in 2021, the company announced on Monday.
Called “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” the series will follow a group of elite and experimental clones in a rapidly changing galaxy following the end of the Clone War, the company said.
