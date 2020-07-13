Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Actress’ Body Recovered 5 Days After Boating Accident

The search for Naya Rivera has come to a tragic end. The actress was confirmed dead by authorities on Monday, July 13, five days after she went missing on a California lake.

This news comes just hours after the Ventura County Sheriff’s department said that a body had been found at Lake Piru. During a press conference, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said the body, which they are “confident” is that of Rivera’s, was discovered floating at the surface of the lake by personnel searching by boat early Monday morning.

An autopsy will be conducted and a positive identification of Rivera’s remains will be made through dental records, Ayub said.

Capt. Eric Buschow also told E! News exclusively that Rivera’s Glee “cast members and friends gathered for a prayer at the water’s edge just before the body was found.”

On Wednesday, July 8, the Glee star went missing while boating with her young son on Lake Piru, a reservoir located about 50 miles north of Los Angeles. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said authorities were called to Lake Piru when a child, later identified as 4-year-old Josey Dorsey, was found alone on a boat. According to authorities, Naya and Josey are said to have rented the pontoon boat and went swimming in the lake, however, the actress never returned to the boat. It’s reported that the toddler was wearing a life-vest, while Rivera was not.

A search-and-rescue operation began at the lake, but was suspended Wednesday evening. Efforts resumed early Thursday morning. At that point, authorities said they shifted the search to a “recovery operation.”