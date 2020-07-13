Naya Rivera Body Found; Glee Star Dead At 33

The body of Naya Rivera, an actor best known for her work on the popular teen singing series Glee, was recovered on Monday, some five days after she went missing from a boat on a lake reservoir just outside Los Angeles. She was 33. Officials with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced via Twitter they had recovered a body on Monday morning following days of searching. At an afternoon, press conference, Sheriff Bill Ayub said that based on the physical characteristics and condition of the body, authorities were confident it was that of Rivera. “Our hearts go out to Naya’s many friends and fans who have been holding out hope for the last few days,” Ayub said. The actor had been reported missing Wednesday after her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found asleep and alone on a rented boat found drifting on the body of water. According to Captain Eric Buschow, a spokesperson for the county sheriff’s office, “Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not.” Teams of divers and boat crews had been scouring Lake Piru, but their efforts had been hampered by extremely poor water visibility.



Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

A boat cordoned off with police tape believed to be the boat actress Naya Rivera and her son rented on July 8.

Rivera rose to fame starring as Santana Lopez on Glee when it debuted in 2009 until the show ended in 2015. Lopez started out as a mean cheerleader, but developed into a more major role and a fan favorite as the series went on, particularly for the character’s romance with fellow cheerleader Brittany Pierce (Heather Morris). After she was initially reported missing, Rivera’s former Glee cast members had expressed hope on social media for her safe discovery. Morris asked for people to pray for Rivera’s return. “We need all the prayers we can to bring our Naya back home to us,” she wrote on Instagram. “We need your love and light.” “Love and hug on the people you can, while you can,” tweeted Chord Overstreet, who played Sam. “I love you. Everyone please send out your prayers.” “I am hoping against hope,” tweeted Iqbal Theba (Principal Figgins), “this was all a big joke and she’ll appear from somewhere laughing her heart out.”



Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty I

Naya Rivera (right) as Santana and Dianna Agron (Quinn) in a 2009 episode of Glee.

But hopes faded as the hours and days dragged on, with sheriff’s officials announcing Thursday the search for Rivera had turned into a recovery mission. Over the weekend, Glee actors Amber Riley (Mercedes Jones) and Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) hit back at what they said were inappropriate social media demands by some fans for public displays of grief. Following the announcement that a body had been discovered, Jane Lynch, who played cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the show, tweeted ,”Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.” Rivera’s body was recovered seven years to the day since her former costar Cory Monteith died from a drug overdose.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Rivera, second from left, with Glee costars Jenna Ushkowitz, Dianna Agron, and Lea Michele in 2009 shortly after the show premiered.

Born in 1987, Rivera first began working in Hollywood at just 7 months old, appearing in commercials. As a child, she was cast in the sitcom The Royal Family opposite comedian Redd Foxx, but shortly after the show premiered he suffered a fatal heart attack as the two actors were rehearsing lines. The show ended soon after. After appearing in small roles in various sitcoms in the 1990s including Family Matters, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The Sinbad Show, work dried up until she landed the role on Glee at 22. The show’s first few seasons were an international phenomenon and Rivera became instantly famous. One 2011 performance being shared widely since her disappearance showed her belting out a compilation of the Adele songs “Someone Like You” and “Rumor Has It.”