Motley Crue and Papa Roach to Headline Virtual Better Noise Music Festival

WENN

Five Finger Death Punch, Awolnation, Bad Wolves, Escape The Fate and The Hu have also been recruited for the July 16 event that raises funds for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation.

–

Motley Crue, Papa Roach, and Five Finger Death Punch are set to rock out for the virtual Better Noise Music Festival.

Officials at the Better Noise Music label have also recruited Awolnation, Bad Wolves, Escape The Fate, and The Hu, among others, to appear as part of Thursday’s (July 16) event, which will feature both live sets and previously-unseen archived performances.

“While the world is wondering what unexpected event will befall us next, Better Noise is kickstarting the summer with a virtual music festival that will feature some of the biggest names in rock music,” organisers share in a statement.

<br />

The show, hosted in collaboration with bosses at streaming platform LiveXLive, will also raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation, which provides “critical support services for those in early recovery from substance use disorder.”

Tune into the festival from 6 pm EST on YouTube and Facebook, where fans can also find out more information about the event.