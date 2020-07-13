MLS is Back: Updated schedule, results, and how to games watch live

The Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A seasons have resumed and soccer in the U.S. has now made its return with a new approach. We’ve got all of the details about the teams involved, schedules, and how to watch the MLS is Back Tournament from anywhere in the world below.

Major League Soccer kicked off in late February, though the season was curtailed by the second week in March due to the global pandemic. Given the original MLS season was set to run until October, it was unclear how, when, or even if the season would be completed. Those questions were answered with the announcement of the one-off MLS is Back Tournament and the action kicked off on July 8. Keep reading for all of the details you need to know about MLS is Back as well as advice on how to stream the games online. What is the MLS is Back Tournament? MLS is Back is basically a way to condense much of the 2020 MLS season into a one-month tournament. The cup-style competition is being held in Orlando, Florida, with strict health and safety precautions in place. All 26 MLS teams were set to compete in the tournament, though FC Dallas and Nashville SC have both been withdrawn from the tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests. The other teams have been divided into three Eastern Conference groups and three Western Conference groups with the top two teams from each group, plus the four best third-placed teams, progressing to the knockout rounds. The original groupings have been reformatted following the removal of FC Dallas and Nashville SC, leaving six groups of four teams as below.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Orlando City Seattle Sounders Toronto FC Real Salt Lake Atlanta United Los Angeles FC Iner Miami Chicago Fire New England Revolution Sporting Kansas City FC Cincinnati LA Galaxy New York City FC Vancouver Whitecaps Montreal Impact Colorado Rapids New York Red Bulls Houston Dynamo Philadelphia Union San Jose Earthquakes D.C. United Minnesota United Columbus Crew Portland Timbers

Group matches will contribute to regular season standings and the overall winner of MLS is Back will gain a CONCACAF Champions League berth as well as over $1 million in prize money. After the tournament is wrapped up, the regular MLS season will continue with a full schedule set to be devised later, followed by the playoffs and the 25th MLS Cup. How to watch the MLS is Back Tournament from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this tournament further down in this guide.

How to stream the MLS is Back Tournament live in the U.S. If you live in the U.S. and want to watch MLS is Back, you have plenty of options with ESPN, TUDN, Fox, and FS1 each broadcasting several games. Twitter is even offering live streams for select games with English commentary that are otherwise only broadcast on Spanish-language TUDN. We've listed the broadcasts for each game of the group stage at the bottom of the page. You can live stream MLS online by signing up for fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, AT,amp;T TV Now, or YouTube TV.

FuboTV starts at $54.99 per month and gives you access to Fox in most areas of the U.S. as well as FS1. However, the service does not carry ESPN or ESPN2 so you won't be able to watch the games broadcast on the network. The standard plan will even let you watch Spanish language games on TUDN. FuboTV also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself. SlingTV starts at $30 per month for either its Orange or Blue plan, though you can try out the service for free for three days. You can catch the games on FS1 with the Blue plan or those on ESPN channels with Sling Orange, though you'd be better served by its Orange & Blue plan at $45 per month to get access to all the channels you'll need to watch MLS is Back except for TUDN. SlingTV also includes 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage for free as well as its own on-demand library.

AT,amp;T TV Now has plans starting at $65 per month and is one of the more expensive streaming services and this is because all of its plans include HBO. With the service's Plus plan, you get access to over 45 channels including Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and Univision depending on where you live. AT,amp;T TV Now also allows you to stream on three devices at once and record up to 20 hours of content with its DVR service. YouTube TV costs $49.99 per month and gives you access to over 70 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and Fox depending on where you live. If you are a Los Angeles FC fan, then the service just might be for you as it gives you exclusive coverage of the team's games. YouTube TV lets you stream on three devices simultaneously and it even includes a 9-month unlimited cloud DVR. How to stream the MLS is Back Tournament live in Canada Canadian MLS fans also have a couple of options to watch this season's games on TV or online. TSN will show games from all three Canadian teams including every Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps match. While you can watch these games on TV if you're already a cable subscriber, you can also sign up for the network's own streaming service, TSN Direct, for either $19.99 per month or you can buy a Day Pass for $4.99 if there is a particular game you want to watch. Additionally, TVA Sports will show every Montreal Impact game in the MLS is Back Tournament. How to stream the MLS is Back Tournament live in the UK If you live in the UK and want to keep up with MLS is Back, you have a couple of ways to do so. Sky Sports is broadcasting select games including for its TV customers, including many of those taking place at 9am ET (which is 2pm in the UK). A NOW TV Sports Pass gets you access to just its spors channels via its apps for streaming if you don't want to sign up for a satelite TV plan. Many other games are available to watch for free on FreeSports either via its TV channels or streaming app. FreeSports' app also offers the games on-demand for a limited time after they have taken place so you don't have to watch live in the middle of the night. How to stream the MLS is Back Tournament live in Australia In Australia, beIN SPORTS is the main provider of the MLS. You can access its content online via beIN Sports Connect or other services such as Kayo Sports, Foxtel iQ, Foxtel Now, and Fetch TV. ESPN also has access to some MLS content in Australia. MLS is Back Tournament schedule

Stage Date Group Stage July 8 – 23 Round of 16 July 25 – 28 Quarter-Finals July 30 – August 1 Semi-Finals August 5 – 6 Final August 11

Updated MLS is Back Group Stage Fixtures This schedule has been updated to reflect changes caused by the withdrawal of FC Dallas and Nashville SC from the MLS is Back Tournament and the restructured groups.

Date Teams Kick-Off Time (ET) Broadcaster Result July 8 Orlando City vs Inter Miami 8pm ESPN 2-1 July 9 New York City vs Philadelphia Union 9am ESPN 0-1 July 9 Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution 8pm TUDN / Twitter 0-1 July 10 Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes 9pm ESPN 0-0 July 11 Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls 8pm FOX / TUDN 0-1 July 11 FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew 10:30pm FS1 / TUDN 0-4 July 12 Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United 8pm ESPN 1-2 July 12 Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids 10:30pm ESPN 2-0 July 13 Toronto vs D.C. United 9am ESPN 2 2-2 July 13 Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo 8pm FS1 / TUDN July 13 LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers 10:30pm FS1 / TUDN July 14 Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders 9am ESPN July 14 New York City vs Orlando City 8pm TUDN / Twitter July 14 Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami 10:30pm TUDN / Twitter July 15 Montreal Impact vs Toronto 8pm TUDN / Twitter July 15 Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes 10:30pm TUDN / Twitter July 16 Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati 9am ESPN July 16 D.C. United vs New England Revolution 8pm FS1 / TUDN July 16 Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls 10:30pm FS1 / TUDN July 17 Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids 8pm ESPN July 17 Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United 10:30pm ESPN July 18 Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo 8pm ESPN 2 July 18 Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy 10:30pm ESPN July 19 Chicago Fire vs San Jose Earthquakes 8pm FS1 / TUDN July 19 Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps 10:30pm FS1 / TUDN July 20 Inter Miami vs New York City 9am ESPN July 20 Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City 8pm TUDN / Twitter July 21 Toronto vs New England Revolution 9am ESPN July 21 Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew 8pm TUDN / Twitter July 21 Montreal Impact vs D.C. United 10:30pm TUDN / Twitter July 22 Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City 9am ESPN July 22 FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls 8pm ESPN July 22 Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United 10:30pm ESPN July 23 Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps 9am ESPN July 23 LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo 8pm FS1 / TUDN July 23 Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers 8pm ESPN 2