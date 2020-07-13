Men got into nearly fatal argument over Penny Hardaway?

A fight between two men that is said to have centered on Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway nearly turned fatal last week.

According to WREG in Memphis, two cousins got into an argument over Hardaway that became physical. The victim told police the argument began over whether or not Hardaway was a good coach and that his cousin, Tyrone Taylor, punched him in the face before pulling out a gun and shooting him in the chest.

Taylor was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, employment of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. Fortunately, the victim survived.

Hardaway was hired as the head coach at Memphis in 2018. He was at the center of some controversy this past season when potential NBA lottery pick James Wiseman was ruled ineligible because of money his family allegedly received from Hardaway.