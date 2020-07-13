Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On IG; Michael B. Jordan’s Slides In DMs!!

Megan Thee Stallion was twerking on IG this weekend, and it prompted Hollywood star Michael B Jordan to slide into her DMs, MTO News has learned.

Megan Thee Stallion is now recognized as one of the hottest female rappers in the game. Her new project Fever project is heating up and promising more from her official debut album. She’s already gotten her first #1 record with “Savage,” and big things are in store for the Hot Girl.

Megan recently posted videos of her hanging with her girls at a private pool, where she twerked to Pop Smoke’s song “Diana” with King Combs. That twerk video attracted the attention of Michael B. Jordan, who pulled through with an emoji-based response.

Previously, Jordan was believed to be in a relationship with Snoh Aalegra, who just released a new song today, but that may be over considering the actor’s new social activity.

Recently, the Houston rapper went on the record to say that she’s got a new man. Could she be dating Michael B. Jordan, who she sat next to at Coach 1941 fashion show earlier this year?