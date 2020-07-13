Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On IG; Michael B. Jordan’s Slides In DMs!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Megan Thee Stallion was twerking on IG this weekend, and it prompted Hollywood star Michael B Jordan to slide into her DMs, MTO News has learned.

Megan Thee Stallion is now recognized as one of the hottest female rappers in the game. Her new project Fever project is heating up and promising more from her official debut album. She’s already gotten her first #1 record with “Savage,” and big things are in store for the Hot Girl. 

