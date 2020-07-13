Megan Thee Stallion Called ‘Fake Friend’ for Hanging Out with Kylie Jenner

Instagram

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker holds an Instagram Live in which she is seen having fun with the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and Tory Lanez in the pool.

–

It’s a known fact that Megan Thee Stallion and Jordyn Woods are good friends, with both of them often sharing footage of them together on social media. Thus, people were left confused when the Hot Girl Summer recorded herself hanging out with Kylie Jenner out of nowhere on Saturday night, July 11.

During an Instagram Live session, Megan was busy talking with her followers as Kylie simply posed for the camera before throwing a peace sign and talking to someone behind the screen. Then, Tory Lanez approached the two girls and put his arms around their shoulders. Megan seemed a little bit annoyed as she told the singer, “Don’t get my phone wet.”

<br />

Megan hanging out with Kylie would have looked normal if not for the fact that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star had a fallout with Jordyn over the infamous cheating drama involving Jordyn, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. People were so confused as to why Megan decided to hang out with Kylie, and some even went as far as criticizing the rapper for it.

“I thought Megan was friends with Jordyn? This the fake friend behavior I don’t like,” one said, as another commented, “Megan hanging with Kylie feels like a betrayal.” Someone else seemed pissed as s/he wrote, “Don’t be all up Jordyn a** and you dippin with the opps.” There was also one who said, “This just pissed me off. Like why tf she hanging with her culture vulture a**.. Like after all of what happened to Jordyn like you couldn’t pay me to hang out with the Kardashian or Jenners.”

“Megan hanging with Kylie jenner is a lil 2 friendly for me WASNT you hanging with Jordyn?” one more person reacted to the Instagram Live. “the fact that Megan is supposed to be cool with Jordyn Woods but posting up on IG Live with Kylie shows me what type a b***h she really is,” an individual appeared to be already jumping to a conclusion.

Megan has yet to respond to the criticism.